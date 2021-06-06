EU Anguilla vs Panama LIVE

Anguilla vs. Panama LIVE ONLINE: This June 5 will take place the match for the first round of group D of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from Rod Carew National Stadium. Bolavip will give you everything about the forecasts, and how and where to watch the match in the USA.

Both teams are in the second and fifth places in table B with a wide difference of 6 points. Panama needs to win this match to be able to tie or even go to first place, Dominican Republic, since the difference between them is one point. On the other hand, Anguilla is coming into this meeting with zero points on the table, which leaves it in a vulnerable state.

Anguilla and Panama will meet for the first time in history, which is a very important event for both teams. Panama has managed to maintain in each game they have faced (1-0 against Barbados and 2-1 against Dominica). While Anguilla has already been left out of the qualifying phase as they got three losses and 10 goals against.

When and at what time does Anguilla play vs. Panama LIVE in USA

Anguilla vs. Panama LIVE They will collide this June 5 at 5:00 p.m. (PT) / 8:00 p.m. (ET) in the United States and will take place at the Rod Carew National Stadium.

Day: June 5

Venue: Rod Carew National Stadium

Schedule by country Anguilla vs Panama

United States: 5:00 p.m. (PT) / 8:00 p.m. (ET)

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch Anguilla vs Panama in the US

United States: Paramount + Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount +

Costa Rica: ESPN Play North

Dominican Republic: ESPN Play Norte

El Salvador: ESPN Play North

Guatemala: ESPN Play Norte, Tigo Sports Guatemala

Honduras: ESPN Play North

Mexico: ESPN Play North

Nicaragua: ESPN Play North

Panama: ESPN Play Norte, Nex

Anguilla vs. Panama forecasts in USA:

For this match, the Caliente bookmaker puts the Panamanian team as a favorite given that they have shown a fierce performance this season. Minetras Anguilla has a better chance of achieving a draw than winning this match.

Results Panama Odds -6600 Draw +3300 Anguilla

+4000

* Fees courtesy of Caliente