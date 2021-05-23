view atoms individually

The atoms they are the smallest individual unit that we know of. Basic elements of our Universe from which everything else is built. But how small? New research has allowed observe them more closely than ever, with the highest resolution microscope ever created. So closely that they can be seen independently.

In 2018 a team of researchers from Cornell University built a device to detect atoms at extremely high resolution. With this device and tripling the resolution using algorithms, they achieved the resolution record. There was a problem, it only worked with ultrathin samples only a few atoms thick. Now a new microscope not only solves that, but improves its resolution.

Created again by some of the same researchers from the 2018 experiment, the new microscope beat the record by a factor of two. Thanks to a 3D reconstruction by an AI, they can see the atoms in sophisticated detail. Its creators say that the only blur seen in the photographs is that produced by the thermal tremor of the atoms.

Playing with the limit

For the creators of the microscope, this new feat defines the final limit to reach a resolution. Essentially they have reached the smallest unit (if we do not delve into what may be inside an atom). And for what? To assist in science research and development. There are several fields where it can be used to measure physics on a microscopic scale.

For example, they say that can be useful for locating individual atoms in three dimensions, which would otherwise be hidden or overlapping. Atoms could also be analyzed to see their vibrations or impurities in a material. They report that it could also apply to thick biological cells or tissues, or even to synapse connections in the brain.

The problem? At the moment it is a method that consumes an incredible amount of resources and therefore requires very powerful computers and a lot of time. They hope that over time the technique will improve and can streamline the process, as well as popularize it.

Via | SciTechDaily

More information | Cornell Chronicle