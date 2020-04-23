Johannesburg, (EFE) .- The famous song “Pata Pata” by South African singer Miriam Makeba, one of the most international African melodies in history, has been versioned to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic thanks to a campaign launched this Thursday by Unicef.

The new version “Pata Pata” -whose title means “touch, touch” in the Xhosa language- is performed by the Beninese Angélique Kidjo and, although it maintains its famous melody, the lyrics have been modified to raise awareness of the measures to be taken to avoid infection by the new coronavirus.

Thus, the versioned song includes phrases such as “no pata pata”, “stay home and wait” or “we need to keep our hands clean”.

“We all know what needs to be done, but we also know how much communities are suffering. ‘Pata pata’ has always been there for people in difficult times. Hope it helps one more time. And I hope that from our confined spaces we can dance once again, “Kidjo said, according to a statement released today by Unicef.

The UN agency for children has made the song freely available to the public and encourages everyone to post their videos on social media dancing to the new “Pata Pata”.

With the best images, Unicef ​​will publish a music video clip in mid-May.

Miriam Makeba (1932-2008), popularly known as “Mama Africa” and a prominent activist against “apartheid”, is one of the most famous African singers in history thanks, above all, to the international success of “Pata Pata”.

The song was composed in the 1950s, but became a bestseller in the following decade, after being recorded by Makeba in the United States.

