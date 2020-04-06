Videos WWE Wrestlemania 36 on April 5. These are the videos corresponding to the best moments of the second day of Wrestlemania celebrated last night.

Videos WWE Wrestlemania 36 April 5

We leave you with the best moments of Wrestlemania 36, ​​on its second night where we were able to enjoy the victory of Drew McIntyre on Brock Lesnar to take the WWE title, the match Last Man Standing between Edge and Randy Orton, and with the combat or whatever was between John Cena vs Bray Wyatt. In the women’s division we have seen Charlotte clinching the NXT title already Bayley retain the SmackDown women’s title.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

WWE Wrestlemania 36

WWE Money in the Bank 2020

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our group.