Videos: Two own goals condemned Portugal against the Germans

The last time Germany had defeated Portugal in an international tournament it was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and that afternoon they endorsed a resounding 4-0. History repeated itself in the Euro 2020 with a modification in the final result: 2-4 at the Football Arena Munich, the home of Bayern.

It all started with a spectacular run by Cristiano Ronaldo from his goal, after clearing a corner, and ending with a goal in the small area. Before, Bernardo Silva drove and put an exquisite pass to Diogo Jota to enable CR7.

RONALDO’S FIRST EVER GOAL AGAINST GERMANY 💥 Unstoppable 👊 pic.twitter.com/XcaIiHTjFv – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2021

However, the onslaught came. Portugal forgave new opportunities and bad fortune also fell in their area. Robin Gosens crossed from the left, looking for Kai Havertz, and found the opposite leg of Rúben Dias to score an own goal at 35 ‘.

IT’S THAT MAN KAI HAVERTZ 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/W7lFcnpgVY – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2021

ANOTHER OWN GOAL BY PORTUGAL 😱 Germany don’t care! pic.twitter.com/YNIBAAYrzI – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2021

Four minutes later came the second own goal. Thomas Müller crossed for Havertz, they rejected and fell on Kimmich. The Teutonic winger returned to center, this time from below, and it was Raphael Guerreiro’s leg that introduced the partial 1-2.

HAVERTZ GETS HIS GOAL THIS TIME 🇩🇪 Germany are dominating 🚀 pic.twitter.com/MVCqgcS5IC – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2021

GERMANY ARE RUNNING RIOT 😳 pic.twitter.com/A9jT4RJpli – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2021

In addition, the goals did arrive without previous interventions from the Portuguese. Kai Havertz did it at 51 ‘and Robin Gosens at 60’. Portugal discounted at 67 ‘through Diogo Jota, who this time was the finisher after an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Game on ?! Ronaldo chips it over Neuer for the assist to Jota 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RSKweYPgGD – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2021

Now Group F has France in the lead with 4 points (+1), Germany follows with 3 (+1), Portugal with 3 units (+1) and Hungary ends with 1 point (-3). On the last day, Portugal will face France and Germany against Hungary.

