Videos show possible use of a motor on Lance Armstrong’s bikes

Lance Armstrong is once again in the middle of the controversy. This week he has been accused of using “Technological doping”. The ex-cyclist would have taken advantage of his competitions by using a motor on your bike. The former head of the French Anti-Doping Agency, Jean-Pierre Verdy, is one of those responsible for issuing the accusations against the American cyclist.

“Lance Armstrong is the biggest scam. With complicity at all levels. He received special treatment. Many told me that I should not address the legends, that I was going to find myself alone. But if the legends are based on something … I also think it had a motor on the bikeVerdy said in a statement to Le Parisien.

The former leader continued: “I still have the images in my head of a mountain stage where he left everyone on the ground. At the end of the stage, I called all the specialists I know and they did not understand how its performance is possible, even with EPO (erythropoietic stimulant). Something was wrong and all the specialists told me the same thing, ”added Jean-Pierre Verdy.

Verdy was not alone his theory. His accusations were supported by Antoine Vayer, Tour de France writer and chronicler. The French journalist has analyzed several videos that increase the possibility of the veracity of the theories against Lance Armstrong.

The writer expressed his opinion through his Twitter account in which he analyzes the video and asks some questions about Armstrong. “Is it the use of a motor that explains your 7.4 watts / kg for 9 minutes and 33 seconds per pedal stroke? Climbing Alpe d’Huez after 6 hours of effort, passing by Madeleine and Grandon (…) You too, caress your left buttock while pedaling, you would stagger faster”, He assured in one of his tweets where he shared the video in which the aforementioned is shown.