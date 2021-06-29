Videos: Sergio Ramos pounding himself in the gym… But he doesn’t miss out on the Spanish team

The former captain of Real Madrid Sergio Ramos He has once again demonstrated on his social networks that his intense gym sessions do not lose the level of demand even in the middle of his holidays, forced on the other hand because he was not summoned by the Spanish coach for the current Eurocup that is disputed in diverse stadiums of the old continent.

“You never stop working,” the ball star posted on Instagram while sharing a video that portrays him lifting weights shirtless and wearing only tight shorts and the essential sneakers.

It is true that the Sevillian footballer cannot allow himself to lose his physical form now that he is looking for a new team with which to continue his sports career at 35, but we must not forget that Sergio is passionate about sports activity and that his spectacular musculature requires cultivating it with great tenacity and consistency. In any case, Pilar Rubio’s husband is also dedicating part of his time to his many hobbies.

One of them, of course, lies in enjoying a good football game on television, and even more so if it is about your teammates from the national team gambling for a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament against the always competitive Croatia. Like one more fan, Sergio enjoyed a match full of tension, goals and, fortunately, the final triumph of his team. “Let’s go Spain!” He shared on Monday in his Instagram Stories.

