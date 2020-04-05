Videos of Wrestlemania 36, ​​first part of April 4. We bring you the best moments of the first part of Wrestlemania that we could see yesterday.

These are the videos with the highlights of what happened last night in the first part of Wrestlemania 36 where we could see how Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss new female pair champions were proclaimed, Sami Zayn and John Morrison retained their respective titles as well as Becky lynch. We see to Braun Strowman crowned as new Universal champion and we have the great bouts of Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens and the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

