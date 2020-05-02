The US Department of Defense published last Monday recordings of three sightings of unidentified flying objects by Air Force pilots.

Cuban science fiction writer Daína Chaviano affirms that “the phenomenon UFO it’s a real event ”, but he is surprised that the Pentagon has declassified in the mid-forties of COVID-19 Videos that have been on the internet for years, while his young Venezuelan colleague Ibrahim Buznego believes that everything is part of a “preparation plan”.

“When I saw the headlines about the alleged declassification of those videos by the Pentagon, I couldn’t help but be outraged,” Chaviano tells Efe.

“How can they say now that they have declassified recordings that years ago were all over the internet and that have already been the subject of numerous analyzes (even on TV programs) by experts?” Asked the writer, a reference in science fiction in Spanish.

Author of the novels “The man, the female and the hunger” (Azorin Prize 1998) and “The island of infinite loves”, among other works, Chaviano affirms that there are many more videos of that kind.

They have been “taken by pilots from different countries and branches of the aviation industry” and have already been analyzed by organizations such as MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), the most respected NGO in the investigation of UFO activity, with 30,000 cases under their belt.

THE “SECRETS TO VOICES” OF THE PENTAGON

To Buznego, like Chaviano based in Miami, he is surprised that at a time when the daily lives of millions of people seem to be taken out of a science fiction book because of the new coronavirus, it is the Pentagon that remembers the extraterrestrial phenomena,

According to the young Venezuelan writer, who is already preparing the second installment of a trilogy that began in 2019 with his novel “SERES (Enki Arya and the Morpheus machine),” the US Air Force “has been preparing us for a long time.”

“It comes like a drop by drop. We are talking about the Pentagon, which handles the reporting of this information. It is an open secret that is condensed today, but why now quarantined? ”Asks this passionate defender of the existence of extraterrestrial life.

At 13 years old, Buznego saw something in the sky of his native Venezuela that to this day he believes was a UFO and since then he began to investigate on the subject.

“I observed an immensely large light that was leaving a striking trail. This object was going through the mountain range along the horizon ”, he recalls about his experience in the Vargas state, near the El Ávila hill, a place of UFO sighting.

Buznego believes that everything that has happened now “is part of an extraterrestrial search program.” “It all started when NASA sent a signal into space in the 1980s from Puerto Rico“, He says.

“SOME IDIOTS HAVE TRICKED VIDEOS”

Chaviano, who last March was the winner of the award for the best book in Spanish in the Florida Books Awards For his novel “The Children of the Hurricane Goddess”, he does not doubt that UFOs are a real fact, but he is bothered by bad intentions that sometimes try to discredit scholars of the phenomenon.

The UFO phenomenon is a real fact. Those of us who have seen it, filmed it or studied it know it with as much certainty as the governments themselves that try to hide it or silence many other things, ”he tells Efe.

“The fact that there are idiots who have tricked videos, does not detract from all that material recorded by the thermal and infrared cameras of military or civil aircraft and helicopters. I have spoken with military pilots who have seen them and who have told me: “I don’t know what they are, but they are not ours.”

And when they say ‘ours’ they mean the entire human species, ”he adds.

THE “INVASION” TO AREA 51

In September last year, Buznego joined a Facebook group that organized an “invasion” of the US Air Force base. known as Area 51, in Nevada, to meet and free the aliens who, they suppose, are there captives.

The Venezuelan was one of the around one hundred people who attended the event, the 1.5 million expected, and who found that there were “soldiers outside who prevented us from entering,” he recalls.

Regarding his novel “SERES”, he states that “fiction connects with reality when scientifically proven”.

Mounted on two temporal planes that intermingle based on “flash back”, “SERES”, which is part of a trilogy, begins at the end of the Second World War with “Operation Paperclip”.

This mission was created by the United States to see what scientists in Nazi Germany were doing then.

Then the plot travels to 2019. Bryan and Mary Thompson, a pair of scientific experts, move to the quiet town of Centerville, Ohio, to work in an ultra-secret laboratory that studies extraterrestrial activity.

The book is 40% true, so it has documentary research on the Nazca Lines (in southern Peru), the Pyramids of Egypt and those of Chichén Itzá, in Mexico, “he explains.

With information from EFE