Videos of Sarmiento 3 Defense and Justice 1, for the Professional League Cup: goals from Jonathan Torres, Sergio Quiroga and Walter Bou

Very particular match in the continuity of the sixth date of the Argentine Professional League Cup, which took place at the Eva Perón stadium in the Buenos Aires city of Junín. There, Sarmiento and Defensa y Justicia met face to face.

It happens that the squad recently promoted to the highest category of Argentine soccer arrived at this commitment involved in serious problems, not only because of football but also because of a coronavirus outbreak.

In the first instance, Sarmiento reached this match after suffering a truly historic beating against Independiente on the last date. But, at the same time, it was affected by 17 cases of coronavirus. Adverse outlook.

For its part, Defensa y Justicia, now commanded tactically by Sebastián Beccacece, arrived at this meeting with the mission of continuing to consolidate after the good victory over Newell’s and after the departure of Hernán Crespo.

But, against all the odds taking into account the aforementioned panorama, Sarmiento ended up being far superior to the last champion of the South American Cup. This is how, to everyone’s surprise, he won 3-1.

Jonathan Torres (4 ‘and 51’) and Sergio Quiroga (56 ‘) were the authors of the goals of the team that was the winner. For his part, Walter Bou as a penalty kick (78 ‘) was in charge of cutting differences and scoring the honor point for the visit.

