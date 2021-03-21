Videos of Real Sociedad 1 Barcelona 6, for the Spanish League: goals from Ander Barrenetxea, Antoine Griezmann, Sergiño Dest, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembélé

The resolution of the fight for the title in the framework of La Liga de España 2020/2021 is on fire, with Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid as the main protagonists. And none of the three can lose points to stay in the fight.

Under that orbit, in the first instance, Real Madrid was left with a very good victory as a visitor for Celta de Vigo, approaching the top of the standings. Then, this Sunday, Atlético de Madrid suffered but defeated Deportivo Alavés.

In this way, those commanded tactically by Diego Simeone confirmed their leadership in the highest category of Spanish football. Therefore, Barcelona came out onto Anoeta’s playing field with the mission of beating or beating Real Sociedad.

Faced with a very complex opponent, those led tactically by Ronald Koeman, who had made a clear recovery in the Spanish League, stepped on the green grass of San Sebastián with the aim of winning to be four points behind the Colchonero.

+ 0-1 from Griezmann:

And the first half was very favorable for the Catalans, who went to rest, winning 2-0. Antoine Griezmann opened the account at 37 minutes of said initial period and Sergiño Dest extended the gap at 43 minutes.

+ 0-2 from Dest:

Later, in the second half, Barcelona continued to deepen its superiority against Real Sociedad. Dest himself scored the third at eight of that period and Lionel Messi decreed the 4-0 at 11 minutes. Total beating.

+ 0-3 to Dest:

+ 0-4 from Messi:

Was there more? Of course. Ousmane Dembélé (71 ‘) scored the fifth for Barcelona, ​​Ander Barrenetxea (77’) discounted for the hosts and Messi (89 ‘) reappeared to seal his double, put the final 6-1 and score his 700th goal for the team Catalan.

+ 0-5 from Dembélé:

+ 1-5 from Barrenetxea: