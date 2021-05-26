Videos of Noelia in sinful outfits that leave little to the imagination

As dangerous as they may seem, who could refuse to navigate the curves of Noelia? And if there is any doubt, you just have to see how well they are drawn in the most recent publications that the Puerto Rican shared on her Instagram account where she left very little to the imagination of her fans.

A few hours ago, the singer shared a video to announce that her song ‘I Touch Myself’ will be released very soon, where she appears putting on makeup in front of a mirror, wearing only some Fishnet stockings and a yellow floss bikini it almost disappears between her hips.

“Coming soon… 🎶 ~ I Touch Myself ~ 🎶 #itouchmyself #Noelia” reads the clip that has almost 90,000 views.

Minutes later, the interpreter uploaded another clip in which she can be seen moving her charms in a sensual way, wearing a top and some tight see-through leggings that show off your underwear, while preparing a coffee.

“# ᴠɪᴅᴀᴅᴇᴘʟᴀʏᴀ # coffetime☕️🍰”, titled the publication that also received daring comments.