Videos of Godoy Cruz 1 River 6, for the Professional League Cup: goals from Valentín Burgoa, Rafael Borré, Matías Suárez and Julián Álvarez

This Saturday, the sixth date of this season of the Argentine Professional League Cup offered several highlights, starting with the great victory of Banfield 2-0 against Lanús with two goals from Luciano Pons.

It continued at the José Amalfitani stadium in the Liniers neighborhood of Buenos Aires, where Vélez Sarsfield and Independiente met face to face in a points duel. There, the Fort was imposed by the minimum difference.

And finally, the always attractive Malvinas Argentinas stadium in the province of Mendoza was the scene of a new presentation of River Plate. On this occasion, the team led by Marcelo Gallardo visited Godoy Cruz.

And he did it with many needs since he reached this match accumulating two games without knowing the victory after the defeat against Argentinos and the draw against Boca in the Superclásico. In turn, Tomba did it with the same units as River.

In that context, the first half was a real concert in favor of River. It is that, from the beginning, Gallardo’s team was extremely superior to its opponent on duty. So much so that he went 5-0 up at halftime.

+ 0-1 from Borré:

+ 0-2 from Suárez:

+ 0-3 from Borré:

Rafael Santos Borré (6 ‘, 19’ and 36 ‘) was dispatched with a spectacular hat-trick. At the same time, Matías Suárez (15 ‘) and Julián Álvarez (22’) were the authors of the other Millionaire annotations, which flourished in the province of Mendoza.

+ 0-4 from Álvarez:

+ 0-5 from Borré:

Then, in the second half, Borré himself (48 ‘) reached his personal poker. Then, in the final stretch of the game, Valentín Burgoa (76 ‘) was in charge of discounting for Godoy Cruz. It was a 6-1 victory that meant the recovery of River.

+ 0-6 from I deleted:

+ 1-6 from Burgoa: