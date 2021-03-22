Videos of Boca 1 Workshops 2, for the Professional League Cup: goals from Michael Santos against, Carlos Auzqui and Diego Valoyes

The sixth date of the Argentine Professional League Cup offered several highlights such as the classic between Banfield and Lanús, the victory of Vélez Sarsfield against Independiente and the beating that River Plate gave to Godoy Cruz de Mendoza.

But of course, the presentation of Boca Juniors, the last Argentine soccer champion, was missing. And it took place this Sunday night, with the Bombonera de Buenos Aires as the setting. The rival on duty? Cordoba workshops.

It was an interesting test for Miguel Ángel Russo’s team, who arrived with a football lift after the 7-1 win away from Vélez Sarsfield and the 1-1 draw in the Superclásico against his eternal rival.

But to confirm his climb, he had to defeat Alexander Medina’s complicated Talleres de Córdoba. Although the Matador arrived in the middle of an irregular gait, the truth is that he always became a tough adversary for Boca.

In fact, the first half was a real nightmare for Boca, who suffered an unexpected episode between Frank Fabra and Carlos Izquierdoz and went to half-time falling by the slightest difference thanks to Carlos Auzqui’s goal at 13 minutes.

+ 0-1 from Auzqui:

Later, in the complementary stage, Boca came out with everything seeking to reverse the adverse history before a Talleres that fell back several meters with the intention of being able to hurt through a counterattack and liquidate the game.

This is how, at 37 minutes of the second half, Boca found the equalizer for a goal against Michael Santos. But, when the party was going straight towards equality, Diego Valoyes, in the last one, gave the final 2-1 to Talleres.

+1 -1 of Santos against:

+ 1-2 from Valoyes: