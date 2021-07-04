in U.S.

Videos: Giant Ospina! Colombia went to the semifinals with its goalkeeper figure in the penalty shootout

On the same day that he beat Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama’s record as the player with the most appearances in the history of the Colombia selection, David ospina He became the figure of his country to get them into the semifinals of the Copa América 2021 by beating Uruguay on penalties.

Ospina has 14 years defending the arc of the coffee team and at the age of 32 he becomes the maximum reference in the history of the goalkeepers who have passed through the national team. Now he wants to round off his successful career with a Copa América final.

During the 90 minutes, Colombia and Uruguay did not damage the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia and the Itagüí-born goalkeeper blocked three goal balls.

Now they will face the winner between Argentina and Ecuador in the semifinals.

Penalty shoot

Colombia (4): All scored for the coffee growers, Duván Zapata, Davison Sánchez, Yerry Mina and Miguel Borja.

Uruguay (2): Édinson Cavani scored, José María Giménez ran into Ospina, Luis Suárez scored and Matías Viña suffered Ospina again.

Zapata Penalty

Cavani Penalty

Sanchez Penalty

Giménez prison

Penal of Mina

Suárez Penalty

Borja prison

Viña Prison

Read also: Defined the way to Wembley: this is how the Euro 2020 semifinals will be played

US Payrolls Increase More Than Expected: Graph

Arath de la Torre is replaced in “Hoy” for mocking the Voladores de Papantla in Moneyman commercial