[Videos e Imagenes] Stupidity at its finest: Despite being the country with the most Covid-19 victims, Trump supporters protested his request to stay home. Medical personnel blocking the caravan

Medical staff face Trump supporters demanding to “reopen the country” despite coronavirus pandemic

Doctors and nurses blocked a parade of supporters of the president Donald trump that heeded the call to “liberate” the country from state restrictions by coronavirus.

Some protesters made it to the Colorado Capitol.

Surprising images revealed the position of medical personnel, the “first in line” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, who in most entities are applauded for their work.

Denver protesters rallied outside the Colorado Capitol Sunday against state stay-at-home orders.

The photos taken by the journalist Alyson McClaran they show healthcare workers dressed in their teal hospital uniforms and masks facing motorists lined up for several blocks on an avenue leading to the Capitol building.

Medical personnel blocked caravan of Trump supporters

Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colo., On Sunday, April 19, 2020. Photos by Alyson McClaran pic.twitter.com/yanunDrVKj – Alyson McClaran (@McclaranAlyson) April 20, 2020

In a video, however, it is observed that the health personnel “are not alone”, since passers-by showed their support.

Last week, the president Donald trump increased its rejection of restrictions in entities, due to the coronavirus, considering that it was necessary to reopen the economy.

His followers took to the streets in some entities.

“End the virus, not the economy”, yelled some protesters. “We need stability to stay healthy.”

Some of the attendees even wore red caps with President Trump’s slogan: “Make America Great Again.”

🤔🙃IN THE COUNTRY WITH THE MOST DEATHS FROM THE PANDEMIC … they protest against the quarantine • “My body, my decision”, “the fight is not for the virus but between capitalism and communism”, “the cure cannot be worse than the disease”, are arguments of Trump’s followers … pic.twitter.com/ 3VrpveTH4a – Tania Valentina Díaz🏠😷 (@taniapsuv) April 21, 2020

