American citizens must pay large sums of money a year to access health care, which is why millions of people are excluded from the health system.

Did you know that the health system in the United States is public but not free, as in Venezuela, Cuba or most European nations, which means that the American people must pay to receive medical treatment.

By 2015, U.S. citizens spent an average of $ 8,745 a year on medical and health services

Despite the health reform promoted by the Barack Obama administration, (Obamacare) that allowed around 20 million people to access health insurance, it is not a big change to the health system.

During the electoral campaign, the current president of the United States, Donald Trump, promised that he would reform Obamacare since it generated losses to the nation by a system less costly for the State and if more for the citizens.

The largest airplane graveyard in the world

Over 4,000 military aircraft of all kinds accumulated since the end of World War II in almost 11 square kilometers. These are the data that make the ‘309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG)’, at Davis-Monthan Arizona Air Base, the largest aircraft cemetery in the world.

Known as ‘The Boneyard’, the US Air Force began storing their surplus aircraft here in 1946. Initially it was only used for those belonging to the air forces, but from 1962 they also took the planes of the navy, the navy and all other government agencies in the country.

Viewed from the air, the Davis-Monthan base is a huge expanse packed with perfectly aligned aircraft. Many of them are only in transit while maintenance is applied before their redistribution. But there are also others who break up to reuse their components, or who simply end up parked for decades.

One of the reasons Davis-Monthan has become the world’s largest airplane graveyard is because of its climate. Arizona is a place of dry heat, with low humidity and little rain, so planes take longer to rust and degrade. Also, underneath the ground is a clay-like sub-layer called caliche, firm enough to to be able to park the planes directly in the desert without having to spend money creating parking lanes.

As you can see in this video, so many decades of accumulating airplanes have meant that in this base we can find all kinds of models, from fighters to commercial aircraft, passing by light aircraft or helicopters. You can find them in all states, from those that are almost new to others that could no longer fly.

We also find authentic deteriorated museum pieces that will never fly again, like this C-47A. Is about a model of a military transport plane manufactured in 1944, and that we can see here without doors or windows.

There are also fragments of world aeronautical history. An example is this Boeing 707 from the mythical Pan Am, which was the largest international airline in the United States from the 1930s until its bankruptcy in 1991.

For better preservation, many of the planes parked at the base have their windows, openings and other sensitive areas covered. However, the fact that they are covered does not mean that they are usable. This NC-130A that arrived in 1976, and of which only the fuselage remains.

Many of the planes brought to this base are exploded to reuse some of its components, and this photo is an example of this. In it we can see parts of the fuselage of various models living with others who are complete.

#EEUU Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, located near Tucson, Arizona, is home to the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration service.

Base considered the aircraft cemetery. # SEE the waste of millions of dollars that should have been invested in health. pic.twitter.com/D6qUbSmiYq – Javier Alexander Roa (@RoaJavier) April 15, 2020

Seen like this in a row and from the air, they seem small, but we must not forget that they are airplanes, and that the smallest of them are several meters long. Here we see an area where several A10 fighters are parked and perfectly aligned.

In this photo we see the aligned tails of 82 Grumman Trackers US-2D, the first specimen of which flew on May 21, 1959. It is a type of anti-submarine warfare belonging to the US Navy, the first to combine detection sensors and weaponry in a single plane.

Sometimes the only thing left of the planes in this gigantic cemetery are their abandoned booths. On the left we see that of a Hercules WC-130E, and on the right that of a Boeing 727, a commercial aircraft.

In short, this base is so large and wide that it is almost impossible to put a capture of Google Maps in which it is fully visible and the details are well appreciated. Here you can see the runway on the left, and on the right several different areas with planes of different sizes. Many are barely visible, but you can tell them apart by the perfect alignment they are parked at.

