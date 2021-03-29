[Videos e Imágenes] Did you know that health is public in the US but not free ?: You will not be able to believe it, more than 4,000 planes in the US, it is the largest aircraft graveyard in the world

US citizens must pay large sums of money each year to access health care, which is why millions of people are excluded from the health system.

Did you know that the health system in the United States is public but not free, as in Venezuela, Cuba or most European nations, which makes the American people have to pay to receive medical treatment.

By 2015, US citizens spent an average of $ 8,745 a year on medical and health services

Despite the health reform promoted by the administration of Barack Obama, (Obamacare) that allowed around 20 million people to access health insurance, this does not represent a great change to the health system.

During the electoral campaign, the current US president, Donald Trump, promised that he would reform Obamacare since it generated losses to the nation for a less costly system for the State and if more for citizens.

The largest aircraft graveyard in the world

More than 4,000 military aircraft of all types accumulated since the end of the Second World War in almost 11 square kilometers. These are the data that make the ‘309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG)’, at Davis-Monthan Arizona Air Force Base, the largest aircraft graveyard in the world.

Known as ‘The Boneyard’, the US Air Force they began to store their leftover aircraft here in 1946. Initially it was only used for those belonging to the air forces, but from 1962 the planes of the navy, navy and all other government agencies in the country were also carried.

Seen from the air, the Davis-Monthan base is a huge expanse packed with perfectly aligned planes. Many of them are just passing through while maintenance is applied before redeployment. But there are also others that are dismantled to reuse their components, or that simply end up being parked for decades.

One of the reasons Davis-Monthan has become the world’s largest aircraft graveyard is its climate. Arizona is a hot, dry place with low humidity and little rain, so airplanes take longer to rust and degrade. Also, under the soil is a clay-like underlayer called caliche, firm enough to be able to park the planes directly in the desert without spending money creating parking lanes.

As you can see in this video, so many decades of accumulating airplanes have meant that in this base we can find all kinds of models, from fighters to commercial airplanes, through airplanes or helicopters. You can find them in all states, from those that are almost new to others that could no longer fly.

We also find authentic damaged museum pieces that will never fly again, like this C-47A. Is about a model military transport aircraft manufactured in 1944, and whom we can see here without doors or windows.

There are also fragments of world aeronautical history. An example is this Boeing 707 of the mythical Pan Am, which was the largest international airline in the United States from the 1930s until its bankruptcy in 1991.

For better conservation, many of the planes parked at the base have their windows, openings and other sensitive areas covered. However, just because they are covered does not mean that they are usable. This NC-130A that arrived in 1976, and of which only the fuselage remains.

Many of the planes that are brought to this base are broken up to reuse some of their components, and this photo is an example of this. In it we can see parts of the fuselage of various models living with others who are complete.

The #USA Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, located near Tucson, Arizona, is home to the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration service.

Base considered the aircraft cemetery. # SEE the waste of millions of dollars that should have been invested in health. pic.twitter.com/D6qUbSmiYq – Javier Alexander Roa (@RoaJavier) April 15, 2020

Seen like this in a row and from the air they seem small, but we must not forget that they are airplanes, and that the smallest of them measure several meters in length. Here we see an area where several A10 fighters are parked and perfectly aligned.

In this photo we see the aligned tails of 82 Grumman Trackers US-2D, the first of which flew on May 21, 1959. It is a type of anti-submarine warplane belonging to the US Navy, the first to combine detection sensors and weapons in a single plane.

Sometimes the only thing left of the planes in this gigantic graveyard are its abandoned cabins. On the left we see that of a Hercules WC-130E, and on the right that of a Boeing 727, a commercial airplane.

In short, this base is so large and wide that it is almost impossible to put a Google Maps capture in which it is fully visible and the details are well appreciated. Here you can see the runway on the left, and on the right several different areas with planes of different sizes. Many are hardly visible, but you can tell them by the perfect alignment they are parked in.

