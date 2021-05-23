Videos: Correa and Suárez gave Atlético Madrid their eleventh Spanish league

After a tough first half in Pucelas, the Atletico Madrid He jumped onto the field of the José Zorrilla stadium with the firm intention of turning it around and with South American goals he achieved the goal. Angel Correa Y Luis Suarez they were to blame for seeing Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone be La Liga champion for the second time in his career as a coach for the colchoneros.

They needed to win, just that. Atlético didn’t have to look towards the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium to know what Madrid was doing. With a victory against Real Valladolid it was more than enough and they conquered it with a score of 2 goals for 1.

They recovered to the opening goal of Óscar Plano with South American blood. Ángel Correa received near the half moon, he invented a personal move and with a low shot, and toe, he sent it to save at minute 57. It was an epic definition to clarify a score that was adverse.

And as the draw was not enough to be calm, the mattresses went to seek victory immediately. There the Uruguayan ‘Gunman’ Luis Suárez appeared in fraction 67 ′ to sentence the result and the eleventh league title in its history.

Suárez, who had left FC Barcelona in the summer market, won his fifth Spanish League. With the Catalans he raised four from 2014 to 2019.

Jan Oblak, the goalkeeper with the fewest goals in La Liga in Spain, also celebrated the title with euphoria with the rojiblancos fans.

