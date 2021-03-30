Videos: brutal attacks on elderly Asian woman and man in New York street and subway, and nobody did anything

Caution is recommended when observing two very explicit videos that yesterday captured violent attacks on an old woman in a street and a young man in the New York Subway, both Asian victims, according to NYPD.

The incidents happened in the middle of a wave of at least 27 attacks against that community so far this year in NYC and additional ones around the country, according to NYPD Detective Jessica Corey. In addition to the violence, both videos show the indolence of people who observed the events without reacting.

In the first case, a black man was caught relentlessly beating a young Asian man for almost a minute aboard a subway car, before strangling him, knocking him unconscious on the ground and stealing him, in front of the gaze of several passengers.

NYPD investigates the violent attack, apparently yesterday morning on a train on the J line bound for Manhattan, at the height of the Kosciuszko Street Station in Bushwick, Brooklyn, detailed Pix11. The victim’s health condition was not indicated.

In the second case, an African-American man was also captured kicking an old woman several times Asian who was walking to her church in Midtown West in broad daylight yesterday, in an alleged hate driven assault, while a security guard and other men in a nearby building watched and did nothing to help, according to police and brutal footage of the incident.

The unidentified suspect also allegedly launched anti-Asian slurs when he struck and kicked the 65-year-old woman on West 43rd St near 9th Avenue around 11:40 a.m. yesterday, according to police. “Fuck … you don’t belong here,” he yelled at the old woman, according to sources.

The woman, who suffered a pelvis fracture In the beating, she was taken to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition, the New York Post reported.

The NYPD created a special task force in August to address the rise in apparent hate crimes against Asians. Police reported that most of those incidents are classified as “Motivated by coronavirus”, meaning the attacker referred to the pandemic in some way during the attack, Fox News noted.

In the middle of this month, NYPD deployed officers from its Critical Response Command (CRC) to Asian communities around the city, following reports of local attacks and shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta that left eight dead.

Police are searching for the latest reported attackers. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

We need the public’s help. The NYPD is aware of this video and is investigating. Anyone that has information regarding this incident is urged to call or DM @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS and provide additional details including the date and time of occurrence. @NYPDránsito @NYPDnews https://t.co/fJmZC1QJac – NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 29, 2021