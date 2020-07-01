With an ever closer release date, rumors and leaks of the iPhone 12 continue to accumulate, now revealing a new capacity that would surpass the Galaxy S20 Ultra presented at the beginning of the year. And is that although Samsung would continue to be the only one to offer a smartphone with 8K recording support, the Cupertino company would have preferred to choose to optimize the current standard.

As youtuber Max Weinbach states, the new series of Apple phones will have support for recording videos with qualities up to 4K and up to 240 frames per second, thus adding the capacity of videos in slow motion under this same high quality resolution.

Some references discovered through the camera app supplied as part of the initial beta version of the developer iOS 14, a fact that has prompted some other sources to suggest that Apple may still be testing these video capture capabilities internally.

What is not clear now is whether, in order to maintain the new price reduction strategy, this quality will or will not be implemented in all terminals in the family, or if, on the contrary, it will be limited to the higher models. And it is that as we have seen previously, only the iPhone 12 Pro will have a triple main camera configuration.

Although this same video also refers to the publication of another Weibo user, who states that the full range of the Apple iPhone 12 series will be the only one on the market to have a plastic lens of up to seven elements, augmented from the six-element lens included in the current iPhone 11 series to offer a further improvement in image quality.

Finally, Weinbach also refers to other elements that could be included in the iPhone 12, stating that the start of production of the new Apple A14 SoC It will start next week, arriving in time to replace the current A13.

So, for the moment we have no choice but to wait for the official presentation of Apple, where not only are these specifications expected to be confirmed, but also the prices advanced to date, which promise us new iPhone 12s available. from $ 549 for its base model, and top-of-the-range terminals compatible with the new 5G networks for a maximum price of $ 1,099.