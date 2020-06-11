At least 15 people were caught kicking and using a hammer before stealing

Miami World/ Eldiariony

NYPD police first released photos and videos of a gang that ripped apart Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square (NYC), the world’s largest department store, during protests and riots following the death of George Floyd.

Police are looking for looters who took around $ 10,000 worth of merchandise, also causing as yet uncalculated damage in Midtown.

The video, posted by NYPD on Twitter, shows at least 15 people grouped together. Another angle shows the faces of various looters. One is seen wielding a hammer, another a wooden plank.

The vandals entered the West 34th St. store around 9:20 p.m. Monday, June 1, long before police began to enforce the curfew at 11 p.m. that night, Daily News detailed.

The video shows them throwing and kicking the plywood that blocked the doors, with more people gathering as the wood gave way. Then cheers erupted as more looters flooded the store.

NYPD also released the photo of a man wanted for the looting of a pharmacy in East Village hours later.

That suspect was part of a group that raised the front door and smashed glass at the Abacus Pharmacy at 2nd Av and 11th St at 2 a.m. June 2.

Anyone who recognizes looters should call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also through the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.