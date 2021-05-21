[Videojuegos] The Capture of the Red Room event from Marvel’s Avengers game now available

It was officially announced and now it is reconfirmed the arrival of a new event for the video game “Marvel’s Avengers”. Square Enix has announced that the event of the Taking of the Red Room It is now available. In the single player event We will meet a mysterious spy who has hacked and transformed the Avengers HARM room into a crimson death trap. This event will be extended Until May 31.

Do not forget that these days new outfits have also arrived in the game store, including the blank suit for the Black Widow. Not to forget the new champion system and the points system either.

The Seizure of the Red Room begins after players have spent nearly two weeks investigating the “Rooskaya Protocols,” a mysterious program that has infiltrated the IMA Shinto. Protocol chips gleaned from hacked IMA tech are believed to be the key to unraveling the riddle, but whoever created the Rooskaya Protocols has corrupted the Avengers’ HARM room. Now, players must discover encrypted messages addressed to the Black Widow from an old friend who has taken over the HARM room into a death trap. Threats are no longer virtual: players must overcome all waves and regain control of the HARM room.

Players who complete event missions with any superhero on their squad will receive valuable in-game resources, plus a special themed animated badge for any of their heroes to wear.