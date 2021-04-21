[Videojuegos] Rumors of remake of the game Star Wars KOTOR ring again

The mythical video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic / Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic it’s news again. Not only have possible projects to develop it in live-action format sounded in the past, but for months there have been rumors that a new remake in video game format is being worked on, without going any further this past January.

New details arrive that suggest that there are a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake in development. In January it was said that the new game would not be a remake, but it would be the “definitive” story and that it was in development since 2019, with chances that Aspyr Media was after him.

The information that now arrives is again imprecise, but they point in another line. Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist and generally reliable, has confirmed these rumors during his participation in the latest MinnMax show, and says that a new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in development, but it specifies that it is not a new delivery, but a remake of the first original game.

It is not clear, given the vague details, if a remake is being worked on from scratch, or that they are simply tweaking the original game to update it, not yet knowing if this would also encompass the sequel game that was released later. There is always the possibility that we will see an adaptation similar to that of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which divided its story into several sequels, but this right now is a simple theory.

The original game was released in 2003 and was followed by a sequel subtitled “The Sith Lords.” A third installment was in the pipeline, but it was scrapped before the MMORPG “The Old Republic” was released in 2011. The story takes place 4,000 years before the Galactic Empire was formed.

Via information | MinnMax | Cinelinx