[Videojuegos] First glimpses of MCU costumes in Marvel’s Avengers game

Weeks ago they officially announced that the game “Marvel’s Avengers” would receive, at last, the costumes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that fans have been demanding practically since the title was released for video consoles. The negative side is that it has also clarified that these suits will be available half payment, that is, it will not be free suits, you will have to pay for them.

At the official level they have not yet shown anything, but as has happened all these months ago, the game is suffering a variety of leaks that have allowed us to advance the new content that would be coming to the game. On this occasion, these new costumes inspired or taken from the Marvel Studios movies.

At the moment, we have the first images of four Avengers members: Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye and Hulk; all of them with outfits taken from the movie “Avengers: Endgame”.

So we have Black Widow with the black suit that we saw in the film, and specifically with the one she sacrificed for the Soul Gem; to Hawkeye with that outfit closer to Ronin, an identity he adopts during the five-year period after Thanos’ snap; the Hulk in the time travel suit to retrieve the Infinity Stones; and finally Captain America with his look from the end of the film, from the moment of the battle against Thanos.

At the moment there is no official release date for these new suits, and they have only said that this new DLC, entitled “Red Room Takeover”, will be released this spring.

