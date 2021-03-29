[Videojuegos] Asterix and Obelix: Slap Them All !, a new beat ’em up in 2D

A few days ago, Microids announced “Asterix and Obelix: Slap Them All!” a new game based on the well-known Gauls comic series. The game will launch this fall on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will also be backward compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

The game is being developed by Mr Nutz Studio, and will feature a hand-drawn style that aims to evoke the comics by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. The title is a beat ’em up in 2D what will offer local cooperative, allowing players to play as the two titular characters, Asterix and Obelix.

According to the distributor’s website, players will face “Roman legionnaires, pirates, bandits and even the fearsome Normans.” Some of the game’s adversaries can be seen in the presentation trailer that we leave below, where we can see that characters from the world of cartoons have been recovered. In addition, in the official images we also get to see recurring pirates or El Adivino.

In addition, they confirm that the game will have the audios only available in English, French and German, although the texts will be available in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish.















Via information | Microids