Although computers are very powerful tools for processing data, humans are still better at solving visual puzzles. And video game players are highly trained in this field. “If, in addition to adding points and passing screens, they contributed their intellectual capacity to the scientific community, great advances would be made.” With this premise, Adrien Trouille, scientist and CEO at Streamlit conceived two of the video games that make this idea possible and that are currently helping to find a vaccine for Covid-19: Foldit and EteRNA.

First came Foldit, a kind of 3D puzzle that can be played online and downloaded for free for Windows, MAC and Linux. The peculiarity of this three-dimensional puzzle is that it is based on the folding of proteins, molecules that can be folded in thousands of different ways and that, depending on how they do it, good or bad, can, for example, cause diseases or help cure them.

The great contribution of its players is that they can predict the three-dimensional structure of proteins and their folding, actively helping in the study of diseases. Behind is the University of Washington, which released the first version as early as 2008. And in 2011, participants managed to solve one of their puzzles in just three weeks, predicting the protein structure of the Mason-Pfizer monkey virus (a virus similar to HIV), and opening new avenues in AIDS research to design better treatments.

Online game screenshot Foldit

Since last March, a new puzzle created to find a solution to Covid-19, has registered more than 57,000 new accounts, of which more than 9,000 players have already contributed to deciphering these challenges. Brian Koepnick, a researcher at the University of Washington, leads this project and explains how this transfer from player to research is carried out:

“The Foldit players are working directly on the problem, designing molecules that could be used to treat COVID-19. If we find a molecule that passes our initial tests in the laboratory, it could become a candidate drug and carry out more tests in cell cultures, animals, and subsequently, humans. ”

It will still take a while for these solutions found at Foldit to be tested in the lab, but Koepnick optimistically comments that they have already spotted a lot of clever ideas. “So far we have chosen 99 solutions to test, and we will start laboratory experiments in the next two weeks.”

To play Foldit no prior knowledge is required, the only thing the player needs is to focus on increasing their score, and for this, tutorials and community tours are available that teach strategies to improve it.

Shortly after and following in the footsteps of Foldit, EteRNA arrived in 2011, also online. The challenge here is to design new ways to fold RNA (ribonucleic acid) molecules. The results that its creators encountered shortly after launching it were amazing: the worst design of the players was better than the best design of the computer. The human continued to beat the machine in this regard.

Capture of the video game EterRNA, in which the user plays to create new RNA folding

The shape of the RNA determines, for example, how the genetic code of some viruses is formed. Discovering how they are structured can help fight diseases, that is why they are also investigating Covid-19 and in the next few days they will launch an Eterna-Corona Puzzle focused on the biology of their RNA and antiviral strategies to defeat it.

Rubén Rabaneda, Doctor in Biology from the UAM and Research Data Analyst at the Biology Center CAS in Ceske Budejovice, (Czech Republic) sees these initiatives as very positive, although he also misses some extras for those who want to delve a little deeper: ” Both games are accessible to anyone looking for some entertainment and their true potential lies in the use of the player’s own spatial skills. The participant may feel that he contributes to solving a scientific puzzle, but sometimes he is only moving pieces from one side to the other. Perhaps greater involvement would be achieved if they had additional information that revealed the achievements of different phases of the game. ”

Discovering exoplanets with EVE ONLINE

Citizen science begins with you. This is how the slogan with which we receive the page of Project Discovery, an exoplanet search program that works through EVE Online, a massively multiplayer online video game (MMO for its acronym in English) set in space. In this spacecraft-packed game, pilots have the opportunity to search for real exoplanets in the EVE virtual universe, contributing directly to science. With their efforts they also receive rewards and coins.

Project Discovery makes contributions to the scientific community within the online multiplayer game EVE Online, set in space

This initiative launched in 2017 resulted from a collaboration between Michel Mayor, the creator of EVE Online, CCP Games, the startup Massively Multiplayer Online Science (MMOS) and the universities of Reykjavik and Geneva. But it is not the first scientific challenge organized by EVE Online. The previous year they had launched the project The Human Protein Atlas with which the community of players helped classify the huge amount of 25 million proteins, which were provided to the Atlas of Human Proteins.

Bergur Finnbogason, Creative Director of EVE Online, recalls how this first foray exceeded all expectations: “The most surprising thing is that we had planned for the data to take around three months to resolve, but in reality it only took three weeks for our players to reach full consensus. ”

Finnbogason explains that after gamifying the Human Proteins Atlas project, there was a lot of interest from other institutions and universities to use its tools, but that there are also still sectors that view these practices with suspicion: “This is definitely very scary for quite a few people. I’ve had very interesting discussions with scientists about how much this data can be trusted and if we were undermining the science, but at least from the point of view of Project Discovery, we have an incredibly talented community working, and very smart people playing Eve Online. “

No Einstein, you were not right

Between the 20s and 30s of the last century, two great physics experts such as Alfred Einstein and Niels Bohr had a resounding confrontation: Einstein, for his part, maintained that objects could only be affected by causes of their immediate environment, and not by remote action. Bohr, for his part, knew that what happens at the quantum level is free, and that is why he defended that one particle can be affected by another even if they are separated. Einstein derisively called this “phantom action at a distance”, we now know it as quantum entanglement. And not only Bohr was right, a video game has proved it again.

Screenshot of the game “The great Bell test” in which about 100,000 volunteers connected in real time with 12 laboratories around the world, contributed to demonstrate the existence of quantum entanglement

In 1964, John Bell, a CERN physicist, designed an algorithm that made it possible to verify it in a laboratory, but to be convincing, the test (later known as the Bell Test) had to be performed under strict conditions, and this statistical analysis had a problem: it was the scientists themselves who selected and measured the particles. A method was needed that would make this implementation more objective, random and massive.

And this is how the video game Bell’s Great Test was born, an initiative that was coordinated by ICFO scientists and that connected, in November 2016, some 100,000 volunteers in real time. Cycling on their devices to achieve the game’s goals, these participants sent millions of random series of ones and zeros to 12 labs located in different parts of the world. In 2018 the first results of this study were published, demonstrating once again the existence of entanglement, that quantum phenomenon that Einstein was so suspicious of.

Autonomous cars also need to play

A title that went on to be the best-selling entertainment product ever – Grand Theft Auto V, developed by the Rockstar North studio, also helps science move forward. It is an open world video game, where the player can freely move through a virtual world and alter any element at his will. In the race to develop autonomous cars that different brands are waging, it is essential to carry out a large number of simulations in controlled environments so that the artificial intelligence of these cars learns to drive in cities and on roads. In the real world they will not only circulate with other smart vehicles, they will also coexist with drivers who break the traffic rules, undecided or absent-minded pedestrians, cyclists, low visibility conditions … Endless circumstances that are difficult to predict and react.

Screenshot of one of the simulations used with the Grand Theft Auto V video game for AI training in autonomous cars

Grand Theft Auto V became an ideal simulation platform and the one chosen by companies such as Ford Motor Co. or Waymo, of Alphabet Inc. thanks to the meticulous design of its stages: Not only is there a huge variety of signs, tunnels, bridges or meteorological conditions. In addition, they crossed many types of vehicles (more than 260) and large numbers of pedestrians and animals (more than 1000) with whom they had to interact over and over again until the software was improved.

There are still more examples of video games that have contributed directly or indirectly to science, such as in the field of medicine, psychology or psychiatry. Helping to detect diseases or facing them through therapies.

