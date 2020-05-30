Maybe many of you and you can travel usually now it’s a complicated time for this, but many people must settle for videos from other areas of the Earth in order to experience places beyond its own locality. It is true that movies, and especially the rise of platforms like Youtube, has helped the development of international tourism, but I want to focus on the world of video games to expose how you can marvel at incredible areas with the only company of your video game console favorite. Will you accompany me on this digital journey?

An assassin touring the planet

Whenever I do one of these listings video game, there are Two levels: Those that quickly come to mind and those that I have to do a little more research on. I think the Assassin’s Creed saga is one of the most representative of this travel genre in the video games that I just made up. From First apparitionif I’m not wrong in the year 2006we have been able to visit countless locations.

At video that I leave you on these lines are shown ten of the locations more interesting though I would highlightfirst of all the Jerusalem area of the first title, since it is the most mythical and the one that brings more memories to those nostalgic for those past times were better. My two attached recommendations would be Renaissance Italy, a place that every human being should have the possibility to visit, and the Ancient Egypt, one of the most impressive, and mysterious civilizations in our history.

Carmen and her minions

I have observed that all my articles contain a common elementIt does not matter the topic you want to talk to you about. I have so many memories in memory, perhaps video games marked much of my childhood, which I always end up returning to titles that I could try in the last century. I wanted to talk to you about one of them, not only because of the number of hours I could spend in front of the computer screen, but because of the possibility of learn more about the subject of geography, being the video game a mere passport to the funniest teaching. What title was it? I’m talking about the classic Where is Carmen Sandiego?

In case you don’t know what is it about the same, I will tell you that in this video game, which ran on a computer with the operating system MS-DOS, You were a rookie police, who climbed positions as he solved crimes, who had to catch the bad or bad turn. In this case, in each location you visited, you received information from the stolen object, what did he look like malefactor and the country to whom he was addressing. In short, an ideal cocktail for learn the basics of each place, such as capitals, flags or monuments, with a intrigue worthy of any police thriller.

The virtual reality of our time

Finally, it is true that the virtual reality has opened a infinite number of possibilities in the video games sector, perhaps in the technological sector for expanding its scope, and which invites us to, among other things, be able evade us in our day to day to places that we may never physically visit. At least in this life. Although there are a thousand and one titles that could invite us to travel virtuallyI have chosen a couple of them because they are representative of enriching experiences in this field.

First of all, as you can see in the video that I leave you on these lines, we have a VR experience such as Nefertari VR, where you can discover all the secrets hidden in the tomb of the ancient egyptian queen, simply with your virtual reality headset. However, if travel is going, you should close the article with the move from Google Earth to virtual reality. If you want travel instantly, the best airline on the planet teleports instantly either in a virtual tour or flying mythical areas of our planet.