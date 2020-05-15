Great growth in the US market despite the lower figures recorded in January and February.

Thevideo game industryIt has been one of the few to show growth after the COVID-19 outbreak, and in the first quarter of the year marked by the virus (from January to March), spending on video games in the United Stateshas broken its historical recordfor said period, according to data fromNPD Group. This was to be expected, given that in March the best sales figures were recorded in 12 years, and even Nintendo Switch broke the sales record of any console in that month.

Taken together, the NPD (via VentureBeat) report reflects that the video game industry gener$ 10.86 billion in revenueduring the entire quarter. It is the new historical record for the first quarter of the calendar year in the United States, andan increase of 9%compared to the same period of 2019. Of the total,9.58 billion correspond to spending on software, an 11% growth where NPD highlights sales ofdigital contentfor PC, mobile and consoles, as well as subscriptions.

It is worth mentioning thatlower figures were recorded in January and Februaryto those of 2019 in hardware sales, in advance of the generation change. However, hardware in this quarter has finished 2% above last year’s sales, which showsthe explosive month of March that I livedthe US market fueled by coronavirus. “Video games have brought comfort and connectivity to millions[de personas]during these difficult times, “says the analystMat Piscatellaof NPD.

“According to people, they spent more time at home, games have been used more not only as fun or escapism, but also as a way to keep in touch with friends and family. Whether on console or mobile, PC or virtual reality,games experienced growth in sales and usageduring the first quarter, “concludes Piscatella. We will see how the figures evolve around the world for the next generation, as the current climate normalizes. But until then, and in case you have not seen them, we leave you with the latest forecasts of PS5 sales made by analysts.

More about: US Sales and Coronavirus.

