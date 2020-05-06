To alleviate the devastating effects ofcoronavirus (COVID-19)in the Spanish economy,the Government has launched a Royal Decree-law to benefit the entertainment sector: In this way, industries such as film, audiovisual series and live performances of performing and musical arts will take advantagethe so-called investment deduction. However, as pointed out by DEV (The Spanish Association of Companies Producing and Developing Video Games and Entertainment Software),the video game industry has been excluded from this measure. Conversely,the Government s to inject 70 million eurosin order to boost the technology and development industry.

The video game is not present in the investment deduction

What is an investment deduction?Let’s say for example that we want to produce a film: through the current Royal Decree-law, the government offers the film industry to benefit from tax savings,allowing the entry of national and international investors; a procedure that would ultimately translate into a stimulation for the country’s economy. However,video games have been excluded from this measure, which hinders the creation of video games in Spain.

As explained by DEV: “This is a necessary measure to boost the entry of national and international investorsin video game projects developed in Spain, and whose great effectiveness has been widely demonstrated in the audiovisual sector, including animation and visual effects; so much thatthe Royal Decree-law published today increases the percentage of tax deduction for these productions from 30% to 20%“

“The Royal Decree-law has not included the video game industry in the investment deduction”

In this way, DEV continues: “The Royal Decree-Law approving support measures for the cultural sector approved today by the Council of Ministers, despite the reform of article 36 of the Corporation Tax Law,has not included the video game industry in the investment deductionin film productions, audiovisual series and live performances of performing and musical arts. “In countries such asThe United Kingdom, Italy or France take the videogame sector into account in these tax incentives, “increasingyour competitive advantage against Spainwhen it comes to attracting investments, projects, companies and human capital “.

Consequences and response from DEV

The Spanish Association of Companies Producing and Developing Video Games and Entertainment Software (DEV) maintains thatThis tax incentive has been requested from the Government for years., and is one of the star measures of the White Book on Spanish Video Game Development. “Its approval at this difficult time would allow the video game development industry to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.which, according to a survey of the sector,could lead to a direct short-term loss of € 90 million in turnover and a significant slowdown in annual employment growth, equivalent to500 jobs that will stop being generated in 2020“they argue from DEV.

In this way, they argue that if the crisis lasts for more than 3 months,240 companies in the sector will be unable to continue operating. “In this case, thedirect lossof a third of the billing and employment of the sector, that is,up to 270 million euros and 2,300 jobsThe truth is that, at the beginning of the current crisis of COVID-19, DEV was already in charge of making a series of recommendations to the Government so that the impact of this situation would be as less bleeding as possible in the video game sector.

DEV outlined a series of recommendations to the Government to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the videogame sector in Spain

“DEV regrets the lack of sensitivity towards the sectorand vindicates the importance of supporting the Spanish videogame development industry since it can represent an important engine of economic development and investment attraction for Spain in the recovery phase after the containment measures due to the COVID-19 crisis, ” they conclude. “Thanks to the tax incentive it will be possible to launch important projects aimed at international markets, where it has been seen how video game consumption has increased significantly over the last few months. “

In AEVI’s latest reports, we found that the video game sector billed € 1479 million in 2019. At that time,Nadia Calvio– Third Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation of Spain – expressed that the role of the video game in Spain is defined as“a priority sector of the digital economy, given its creative and intensive character in knowledge and technology “.

