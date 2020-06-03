By Alejandro Murillo *

How to face these times with entertainment media such as video games?

As it is well known, we currently live in a time of pandemic derived from the disease of the new Coronavirus, so we have had to be in quarantine to protect ourselves, but it is not only to be locked up and already, the important thing here is how to invest our time in These times of uncertainty and for this there are alternatives that technology provides to invest time in something and there is no better thing than having video games as an alternative means of interaction and entertainment to pass the time.

According to the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom said that he understands that loneliness and free time will abound during these days, so people should keep busy doing different types of activities. Among these, he highlighted the possibility of reading a book, listening to music and playing a game. To complement these sayings, the official WHO account added active video games among its recommendations.

Edgar Manríquez, a student in the Education career at the Faculty of Human Sciences (FCH) of the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC), mentioned that video games are a viable means of entertainment, since as a consumer of these products, they assure that they show a form of education that make motor reaction in the brain, which causes the reflexes of the player to be much more effective than can be put into practice in the daily life of the people who play.

Although it is a fact that video games have always given much to talk about in issues that throughout their history have brought with them a more negative than positive history, this due to the bad reputation that this entertainment medium has been given who has been blamed for crimes stemming from violence among young minors in the United States.

Jael Palomera, a psychology student at the UABC mentions that the approach refers to “behavior / emotion generated by and around video games” and will focus on how video games have influenced the player and society. At this point, topics such as self-esteem, sociability, socio-demographic profile, attention, perception, memory, learning and variables related to the senses enter, and many other topics that correlate with the player and the video game. On the other hand, the position that society has towards video games is investigated.

This, when reflected in this stage in which everyone is going through, can experience these cases when they have been playing video games for some time, but we must not forget that everything in excess is bad and we must take into account that so many hours We invest in video games instead of doing something that is more productive and does not generate more stress when playing these video games, but that does not assume that one has to be stuck to a game all day and not do other things like crafts or start a video call with your friends or family who also require the same attention.

Positive and Negative Aspects of the Video Game

Manuel Pérez, a systems engineering student at the Technological Institute of Mexicali (TEC), every time he gets home from school, every day at 5 PM (after finishing his homework, work, reading and having lunch) dedicates 2 3 hours approximately to video games to de-stress from the university student life that leads from Monday to Friday.

But despite the time he dedicates to video games, when he is in exam times he completely forgets the existence of these games to avoid distraction at all costs in order to focus all his attention on studying for exams that are extremely heavy for the career in which he studies.

As can be shown, video games, despite being fun and entertaining to pass the time, are also often distracting in school time and for this, a balance must be maintained between leisure time and study so as not to be affected academically .

The additional data

Videogames have both positive and negative contributions, there are many studies that support this fact and, in addition to this, it has shown that despite this social isolation that continues to persist today, people have managed to cope with this confinement. Volunteer and despite not having contact with people abroad, video games help you interact with your friends, even if they are not present and this in turn generates that communication thread that was maintained long before this health contingency, but in addition to this It implies that not everything is lost and communication with friends can be maintained through online games.

General Conclusions

Video games are one more lifestyle in the current context in which we live, perhaps most people will have a very divided point of view with this modern means of entertainment.

But let’s not forget that in this time of crisis you have to clear your mind and have a well-kept mental health from the bad news that persists outside. We should not allow the virus to reach us when trying to expose ourselves, the best for these cases is to stay calm, have a clear mind and keep ourselves busy with all the patience in the world with some type of alternative entertainment to what we did before this health emergency like watching series or movies or in these cases playing online video games with your friends.

Only in this way will it be possible to reduce the peak of infections that are currently active and that the matter is becoming more delicate.

* Student of the Bachelor of Communication Sciences at the Faculty of Human Sciences UABC Mexicali