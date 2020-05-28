It is no secret that, for many years, some voices – more or less authoritative – have criticized the supposed destructive nature of video games, their addictive nature or how they are capable of separating the youngest from their families. And of course thatdigital entertainment in one way or another influences families, but it does not have to be in a negative way.

More and more studies ensure that video games unfold more than what is seen with the naked eye: they can make you smarter and help to strengthen not only neural connections, but also contribute toimprove dexterity and promote social skills.

And here comes another piece of information that may surprise the most skeptical, those who continue to associate consoles with the kids spending the day in their room with ‘the little machine’ without contact with the reality of the outside world: video games help to strengthen family ties and to create better relationships between parents and children.

How? Well, for starters,video games generate conversation. When parents go to the trouble of being interested in what their kids are playing and even playing with them, either exploring the planet Bunkum with Sackboy and his friends in ‘LittleBig Planet 3’ or taking turns to advance together in‘Ratchet & Clank’for example, dialogue flows. It is much healthier to share that interest and enjoy with the family than simply regulate the weekly hours of play. Like going out to the field or making a collection of stickers, playing together strengthens family ties.

Ratchet & Clank PS4 – Story Trailer

Playing is the main form of human learning, that’s why it isvery important to choose well what to play to anticipate what is learned, especially with the smallest of the house, more prone to misinterpret the messages. It is important to be alert to the descriptions of the content that are visible in the game case. Just pay attention to the labels displayed on the cover to interpret what type of content the experience includes. This content is regulated bythe so-called PEGI code, which we can find on the cover, a coding implanted from the same industry in order to simplify the analysis of what will be found in the course of the experience.

Video games are also a positive reinforcement on the part of the oldest and the youngest towards the things that matter most to them, and alsopromote teamworkBoth multiplayer and competitive players develop a sense of camaraderie. There are many titles that can involve families to solve problems together.

So it is important to find games that interest all the inhabitants of the house, to make the experience something positive and maximize the fun. A great opportunity is found these days with the Days of Play 2020. From May 25 to June 8, several of the exclusive PS4 catalog are on offer tailored to all kinds of players so that living your next adventure means lower outlay.

You can take advantage of these weeks togive some news a try, like ‘Frantics’, with which you can sneak into quirky and hilarious mini-games for up to four players; You can also set up your own quiz at home with ‘Know is Power’ or enjoy a world of fighting, platforms and puzzles with a little great hero in ‘Knack II’.

But if you really want to immerse the whole family in virtual reality games and experiences, don’t forget to take a look at the offers onthe PlayStation VR packs, with which to get a total playful immersion thanks to the 360-degree vision, or get the hang of that PlayStation Now subscription, the service that offers a catalog with more than 700 titles of PS4, PS3 and PS2 currently with 30% discount on annual subscription. As many games as players!

Knowing is Power – Trailer

.