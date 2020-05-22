Pac-Man meets today, May 22, 40 years. It is said soon, but the fact that he was one of the pioneers in consolidating the success of the video game as an intrinsic element to the popular culture of the eighties begins his fifth vital decade on Friday. And that has to be celebrated. Bandai Namco Entertainment has made known your celebration plan for this 40th anniversary; which will feature not only activities, the video that leads this news, offers and collaborations, but also new video games.

An icon that devours records in video games

Far is that Pac-Man Fever song as a consequence of the character’s success in arcade games since 1980. From there, a multitude of releases and actions within the world of marketing in the 80s and 90s. Needless to say, it has its repercussion in the world of video games, with countless adaptations and derivatives beyond being the classic eater. According to different analyzes, the character has a recognition rate of 90% worldwide. Therefore, Bandai Namco has an established plan for the immediate future in leisure that unites us.

Pac-Man turns 40. Where were you then

Games and series, plan for 2020

For starters, they will release new Pac-Man video games; the first of them, Pac-Man Live Studio for Twitch, a game created in collaboration with Amazon Games. It is a multiplayer title where up to 4 people will compete in a maze to see who is capable of eating more (of course, we can also eat each other). Only one will survive. It will be possible to create our own Pac-Man mazes and share them with other friends; even play classic Pac-Man.

On the other hand, fans of the most classic arcade experience should know that a special machine will be released in 2020 «Tastemakers 40th Anniversary Arcade 1UP», Next to the versions Counter-cade, Party cade and 40th Anniversary Head-to-Head. Finally, in late 2020 other new PAC-MAN games will be released. We will know more details soon.

But there is more: PAC-MAN is also back with PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Snack Attack, new episode of the series PAC-MAN Stories Available on Amazon’s Alexa platform. “The game tells an interactive story in which children and parents make decisions to advance the adventure,” they indicate. It will be published this summer for Amazon Alexa, in English, in territories such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, Australia and India.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has created this logo to celebrate Pac-Man’s 40th anniversary with MeriStation. To eat it!

Art, Music and Advanced AI Book

We continue with a new 40th anniversary book from the hand of Cook & Becker, which will look back on the creation of Pac-Man and how it has evolved until this 40th anniversary. Regarding merchandising, Bandai Namco Entertainment has reached an agreement with Numskull for a new line of Pac-Man products under the seal of his fortieth birthday. Remarkable, a very limited edition (256 units) of the 40th anniversary of the original arcade machine in format Quarter Arcades, Signed by Toru Iwatani (original creator of PAC-MAN). Those who cannot get hold of it may opt for a basic edition of the same machine and other commemorative items.

We are nearing the end, not without first mentioning Pac-Man’s participation in the advanced AI investigations who is captaining Nvidia. Having learned 50,000 games from the game, this powerful new AI model created by NVIDIA Research, and which goes by the name of GameGAN, you can generate a fully functional version of PAC-MAN without the need for a game engine, “we read in the statement. “That implies that this AI can recreate the game with compelling results even despite not understanding the fundamental rules of a video game.”

The official Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Book

Finally, it transcends the new theme song for Pac-Man’s 40th anniversary under the name of JOIN THE PAC, devised by Japanese techno artist Ken Ishii. He will be the one to stamp your name on PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary Collaboration vol.1, PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary Collaboration vol.2 and PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary Collaboration vol.3, which will reach Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Qobuz and Deeze monthly starting this May 22 and running until July 24. A compilation CD with a design by The Designers Republic will be released on that date.

Hervé Hoerdt, Senior Vice President of Digital, Marketing and Content for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, has been very pleased with Pac-Man’s plan to celebrate these entire four decades with us: “PAC-MAN was the first great superstar in our industry and That he hasn’t lost his status all this time says a lot about the experiences he has given fans and the love they have given him in return. Although 2020 is being a very difficult year for all of us, we hope that fans will be showered by PAC-MAN’s enthusiasm to always move forward, fight against all adversities and succeed in all challenges. ”

Source | Official press release