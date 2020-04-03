Almost three weeks of hibernation, as she calls the period of isolation, and distance classes with three youngsters of less than six years have been enough for the actress Zoe Saldaña start missing seriously the endless days of filming that forced him to spend many hours away from home.

This Thursday the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actress shared on Instagram a video of one of the fights that her twins have had these days while playing in the garden because of a ball to summarize in a few seconds their day to day.

“I swear I am not trying to feel sorry for myself, or my husband, is that being trapped at home with these puppies makes me appreciate my workHe joked.

While her husband Marco Perego tried to mediate between her offspring, as seen in the recording, she could not help but reflect on how different it can be to raise boys and girls.

“This reminded me of the episode of the show ‘The Ellen Show’ in which Will Farrell talked about what it takes to educate boys. It is a lot of fun, all the time. You spend every minute of the day trying to convince someone not to hit someone else, don’t burn the house, that he does not show his intimate parts to the neighbor, or that he does not smell anyone’s butt ”, he revealed.

