The beautiful Mexican singer, actress and television presenter Yuri shocked all her followers on Instagram by sharing a video of how a bubble bath letting appreciate that he was unclothed.

The interpreter of Damn Spring It caused quite a stir by posting a video on her Instagram account where she is very relaxed while taking a bubble bath.

Everything seemed normal until halfway through the video you start to hear a somewhat strange sound and at the end you see a animation 3D of a dinosaur and later screams in fright.

Definitely a video that seemed to be quite provocative ended up being quite funny and his followers point it out to him because despite the crisis in which most of the world finds himself, he does not leave aside his comic side.

To start this #findesemana #weekend with #humor I upload this video again but closer! # laugh #positive attitude, “he wrote in his post.

It is worth mentioning that Veracruz, in addition to being quite recognized for her music that has marked several generations, is also one of the personalities mexican more fun of the Show.

The video, with only three hours of being published, has almost 20 thousand reproductions and endless comments.

Thanks my Yuri for making me so happy when I see your tricks I don’t miss them !!! “,” Hahahahahaha it kills me “,” Uffff today if you skipped the fence hahahaha beautiful lady “, were some of the comments.

Yuri is currently becoming one of the queens of tiktokWell, he’s been sharing a series of pretty funny videos.

The singer has managed to get the best laughs from his followers by making several incredibly fun videos.

Even many Internet users have commented that it is much more comical than Erika Buenfil, who has also conquered this platform.

.