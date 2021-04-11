A young tourist from state United who suffered serious Burns on the expensive then a waiter lost control when preparing a flamed drink in a bar in the municipality of Benito Juarez (Cancun) in the state of Quintana Roo on Mexico, so now he asks for justice.

On Sunday April 4, the tourist American Marissa daniel went with a group of friends to the bar “The from Guanatos”To celebrate his last night in Mexico and the video of what happened circulated on social networks.

VIDEO: Young American woman burns her face with drink in Cancun; blame the waiter and ask for justice

One of the waiters served a flambé cocktail to one of her friends, but everything got out of hand.

“All of this was due to the careless actions of the employees from this establishment that continued to pour alcohol into a tray that was already fully lit and literally exploded in my face and set me on fire, “he said.

The young woman from Baltimore, from 26 years old, suffered second-degree burns on the entire left side of his face, left arm, and left ear, and even lost some of his hair.

“I am traumatized to say the least and seeking to take legal action against those responsible and this establishment,” she said in her networks social.

Marissa is collecting money to pay his expenses, since, he said, he is not on his mother’s insurance, so he does not have medical coverage.

“ANDIt’s hard for me to go out openly about what happened to me because I’m not looking for sympathy. I just want to expose the establishment that did this to me and try to fix it in some way, ”he said.

“Because this happened in Mexico, I don’t know what real legal help I will be able to get in terms of repairing the damages caused, so I appreciate any help as I recover from this tragic incident”.

