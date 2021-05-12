Video: Yannick Carrasco’s goal at Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad

The Atlético de Madrid is measured before Royal Society of San Sebastián this wednesday in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium where the mattress team is playing the lead and they already went ahead on the scoreboard through Yannick Carrasco.

The goal fell at minute 16 after a corner kick in which, after several touches, Carrasco controlled in the area to define the first of the game.

With this goal, Atlético de Madrid away from Barcelona and if they won, the Catalan club would be practically eliminated from the race for the title.

