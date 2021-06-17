Video: Wuilker Fariñez’s three heroic saves that prevented Colombia’s victory over Venezuela



Fariñez had eight saves on his return to the Vinotinto title.

Photo: Evaristo Sa / . / .

If Colombia did not beat Venezuela on the second day of the Copa América, it was for the heroic performance of a man: Wuilker Fariñez. The vinotinto goalkeeper returned to ownership after three games and showed why he is the owner of the Venezuelan goal since 2017: “St. Wuilker” He had three clear saves on goal that kept the final 0-0.

Let’s start with the spectacular save count.

Wuilker Fariñez Show

Fariñez’s show began in the first half, when he covered a frank shot to the body of Duván Zapata. The goalkeeper of Lens de France entered focused, and was hardly demanded, he complied.

Wuilker Faríñez covered what could have been the first of the match.



The most spectacular save of the night occurred in the second half. Mateus Uribe invented a Chilean fantastic that was answered by another genius: the saving hand of Wuilker Fariñez.

The feline reflexes of the vinotinto goalkeeper had the perfect timing to avoid what would have been the goal of the Copa América. His ability to react to an unexpected move that occurred in a few seconds, speaks of the wise instinct he possesses.

Mateus Uribe was nowhere near scoring the Cup goal. 🇨🇴 0-0 🇻🇪



📲Follow it here 👉 https://t.co/Jhlo3gooY2 pic.twitter.com/HUiYheh5vo – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 17, 2021

On the closing, when Colombia squeezed Venezuela like never before, Wuilker Fariñez completed his epic match with a save over the goal line that prevented him from getting ahead of Reinaldo Rueda’s team.

An accurate header did not go to the net because again the 23-year-old goalkeeper’s hand was at the perfect moment to save his team. The point of Venezuela is all of him.

Finished! Faríñez protagonist in goalless draw between Colombia and Venezuela

📲: App Tigo Sports Costa Rica pic.twitter.com/48GCBYZN1k – Tigo Sports Costa Rica (@tigosports_cr) June 17, 2021

The point gave Colombia the partial leadership of the group (4 points), pending what happens in the match between Brazil and Peru. Venezuela added its first point, and will finish the day in qualifying places for the quarterfinals.

Colombia’s next game will be on Sunday June 20 against Peru. Venezuela will play on the same date against Ecuador, in a direct duel for a ticket to the quarterfinals.