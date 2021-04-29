VIDEO: Woman simulates her death in the Dominican Republic and even pays for funeral acts



Illustrative image of a coffin.

Photo: carolynabooth / Pixabay

If there is someone who is not afraid of death, it is the Dominican Mayra alonso. So much so that the 59-year-old “held” her own funeral while she was still alive.

Alonso faked his death and even paid for funeral expenses in order to “enjoy” his own wake, according to the Listín Diario report on the Caribbean island.

Alonso’s fantasy was to feel dead while she was alive, so she spared no expense to pay for all the preparations for the wake that took place in the Matanza sector, southwest of the city of Santiago.

The ceremony, which was attended by family and friends, was held last Friday at Alonso’s residence.

The woman rented a coffin and arrived at her residence in the Laguna Prieta neighborhood in the Puñal municipality in a hearse.

Alonso lay down in the coffin dressed in a white robe, a crown, and even cotton wool on her nose. In addition his face was painted as they usually do with some deceased.

“I feel happy because I am sharing with all my people because this was my greatest wish because this COVID must give thanks to God who left us alive …”, said the woman as quoted by Al Rojo Vivo.

“And if I die tomorrow, I don’t want them to do anything to me, because I’m doing it live,” said Alonso, who was never seen wearing a mask.

Those present sang goodbye songs, some with religious allegories such as: “What a detail Lord you have had with me” and “Don’t cry for me.”

The participants of the false wake were given coffee, juice and food. In exchange, they had to pretend that they suffered with Alonso’s farewell.

“This is only seen in the DR, see,” a guest at the wake is heard saying in one of the videos of the ceremony that circulates on networks.

In the background it is appreciated when other assistants close the white coffin.

“Oh my God”, “Oh no, don’t take her brother, don’t take her” are other expressions of those present as they surround the funeral box and take photos.

At another moment, the group is seen moving the coffin from one side to the other, while the woman remains with her eyes closed.

After fulfilling her death wish that cost her about 60,000 pesos (about $ 1,000 dollars), the Dominican told the audience that it is better not to die now because the coffin is very hot and lonely.

This unusual case drew the attention of media such as Noticiero Telenord, which made an editorial entitled “The Living Dead.”

“The false death of the Santiago woman is a clear reminder of the large number of people who are still alive and are spiritually dead,” he says in a video from the news channel.