United States.- A video circulating on social networks shows how a woman is whipped brutally to the floor by a police, allegedly for not using a mouth covers.

According to information from Washington Post, the events were recorded on Tuesday in a Walmart in Birmingham, Alabama, when an off-duty police officer assaulted a woman after refusing to wear a mouthguards.

A video shows a woman standing in front of baked goods at the store while the officer clasps her arms behind her back to handcuff her.

On the right side, there is another woman wearing a blue shirt, she is also standing, screaming obscenities to people in the store.

The detained woman makes a noise and moves her body to her left with the officer who still has her. sustained.

When she turns to the screaming woman, the officer hits her on the Left thigh handcuffed woman and brutally throws her into I usually.

Also, the Birmingham Police Department found out about the video the day of the incident, as the sergeant reported Rod Mauldin, at a press conference.

The reason for the officer’s contact was disorderly conduct and not just the mere violation of a face covering ordinance, “he reported.

Mauldin reported that a preliminary investigation into the incident suggests that a Walmart employee asked the woman to wear a mouth covers before entering the store. Instead of complying, he turned messy, which led to his contact with the official.

Now the woman faces charges of disorderly conduct, resistance to arrest, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of a controlled substance, the officer is under investigation.

