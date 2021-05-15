Video: With this bombshell, Cuadrado led Juventus to victory over Inter

Fast-paced match in the Italian Derby on matchday 37 of Serie A that he conquered Juventus 3 – 2 in front of Inter de Milan. Juan Guillermo Cuadrado He was the main protagonist of the day with a couple of goals and the first will remain in the retina of Bianconeros fans.

It was the minute 45 + 3 ‘of the first half when all the players waited for the referee’s whistle and go to the changing rooms. The duel went 1 – 1 as a result of the goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku, Calcio’s scorers.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, aware of what Juventus was at stake in the duel, was enlivened in a play that ended with a rebound back so that he sent a direct shoe to the net. Handanovic did not see it happen and the locals went to rest 2 – 1 up.

JUAN CUADRADO WITH A ROCKET 🚀 Juventus 2-1 Inter 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ROAuFmDXgj – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 15, 2021

It was the Colombian’s first goal in Serie A after playing 29 games, after a penalty he put the third of the game and his second personal. In addition, he adds 11 assists to lead all of the Italian calcium. Now Juventus has 75 points and is in fourth position, waiting for Napoli to play this Sunday against Fiorentina. If the Neapolitans win, they will regain their place in Champions League positions.

Juventus is not yet dependent on itself to play the Champions League.

Also read: The android reappeared: Ohtani struck down the Green Monster with an off-the-hook hit