Video: With exquisite assistance from Messi, the Argentine National Team defeated Uruguay in Brasilia

The Rio de la Plata classics are separate matches, a claw fight with good football and a lot of talent. Fortunately, Argentines have Lionel messi to unlock difficult duels, a situation he is already used to and this time it was the Uruguayans who suffered part of their magic in the Albiceleste 1-0 victory.

At 6 ‘minutes the Rosario finished with power and Lautaro Martínez missed the rebound after not being able to connect a ball that was left behind. It was the first clear notice of ‘La Pulga’, who played a special first half in his second presentation at the America Cup.

Already in the premiere against Chile he scored a goal from a free kick that went around the world. And since he wanted to win, at 13 minutes he fell like a winger to hang a clear and precise center for Guido Rodríguez. The Betis midfielder hit the header and screamed the only goal.

First he hit the stick and then he got in, but Messi still scored his assistance in the Argentine victory by the minimum. It was a round match for the Argentines, who took advantage of a Uruguay that is divorced with the goal.

Messi gave 40 of 47 passes (85%), made four key passes, won 15 games and lost 9. Now they will face Paraguay in Brasilia on Monday.

