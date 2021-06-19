Video: With exquisite assistance from Messi, the Argentine National Team defeated Uruguay in Brasilia

The Rio de la Plata classics are separate matches, a claw fight with good football and a lot of talent. Fortunately, Argentines have Lionel messi to unlock difficult duels, a situation he is already used to and this time it was the Uruguayans who suffered part of their magic in the Albiceleste 1-0 victory.

At 6 ‘minutes the Rosario finished with power and Lautaro Martínez missed the rebound after not being able to connect a ball that was left behind. It was the first clear notice of ‘La Pulga’, who played a special first half in his second presentation at the America Cup.

Ceeeeerca Argentina of the first! 😱 Messi took a left foot that almost ended in Lautaro’s boots to push her. 🔥 🇦🇷 0-0 🇺🇾 # CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente 🔴 Live!

Already in the premiere against Chile he scored a goal from a free kick that went around the world. And since he wanted to win, at 13 minutes he fell like a winger to hang a clear and precise center for Guido Rodríguez. The Betis midfielder hit the header and screamed the only goal.

Gooooooool from Argentina! 🔥😎 Messi invents a play and sends a precise center for Guido Rodríguez’s shot. ⚽ 🇦🇷 1-0 🇺🇾 # CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente 🔴 Live!

First he hit the stick and then he got in, but Messi still scored his assistance in the Argentine victory by the minimum. It was a round match for the Argentines, who took advantage of a Uruguay that is divorced with the goal.

Messi gave 40 of 47 passes (85%), made four key passes, won 15 games and lost 9. Now they will face Paraguay in Brasilia on Monday.

