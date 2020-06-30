This Monday they add 220 thousand 657 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, while there are 27 thousand 121 deaths from the disease

The Health Secretary unveiled this Monday that add 220 thousand 657 confirmed cases accumulated of COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 23 thousand 389 are activewhile there is 27 thousand 121 dead due to illness.

On the last 24 hours They registered 3 thousand 805 new cases of COVID-19, in addition to 473 deaths.

Mexico is this day the second country with the most deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, only behind Brazil, which presented 656 deaths. Below our country in terms of registered deaths were India (417) and U.S (310).

José Luis Alomy, general director of Epidemiology, detailed that there are 66 thousand 910 suspected cases of coronavirus and 279 thousand 035 people have given negative for the disease.

Compared to June 28, this day there was an increase of 1.8 percent in the number of new confirmed cases.

So far, 131 thousand 264 people have recovered of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, which represents 59 percent of the total cases.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 44 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 39 percent. There are currently 899 reporting hospitals.

55 percent of COVID-19 infections have occurred in mens, while 66 percent of those killed by the disease are males. The most common comorbidities among people who have lost their lives to coronavirus are hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, commented that there is still no concrete proposal on how the eventual will be applied vaccines against coronavirus.

There are 18 states in orange of the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light

José Luis Alomía recalled that 18 states in the country remain in the orange color of the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light by COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health recommended implementing the following measures in the orange traffic light:

Hotels with 50 percent in its occupation and capacity in common areas.Restaurants and cafes with up to 50 percent occupancy.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops with 50 percent capacity and only by appointment.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 50 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 75 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers with 50 percent capacity, by appointment.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events of up to 500 localities with capacity of up to 25 percent.Malls with a capacity of 25 percent.Religious centers with 25 percent capacity.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

In addition, it is recommended to implement the following measures in the Red light:

Hotels with 25 percent occupation, no open common areas, and only service to people with essential activities.Restaurants and cafes only with take away service or at home.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops only home service with sanitary protocol.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 25 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 50 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers it is suggested that they suspend activities.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events It is recommended to suspend activities.Malls it is suggested to keep them closed.Religious centers it is suggested to keep activities suspended.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting centers, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and see a doctor if any of the symptoms occurs (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

He Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events over 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the face confinement:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal times and Regular sleep. Not staying too long in front of the TV. Keeping busy and looking for manual activities that distract you (tasks, readings, puzzles, exercise, dancing, among others).

With information from López-Dóriga Digital