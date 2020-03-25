[Vídeo] Winner, Recap and Replay KO Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone UFC 246

Conor McGregor had a spectacular comeback after more than a year without fighting by knocking out Donald cerrone in the main event of the UFC 246.

There really was little to tell since the fight lasted about 20 seconds, Conor McGregor threw a blow that was dodged by the Cowboy, however in the mooring McGregor struck several blows with the man that shook Cerrone and then catch him with a tremendous kick that knocked down the Cowboy so that the referee finally stopped the fight after a string of blows.

Video Replay:

So nothing more so less than a 1:00 of McGregor Pum fight 💥 pic.twitter.com/SQW7jFA4dp

– Daniel (@ dancast38) January 19, 2020

So, Conor McGregor He had a triumphant return and now he will surely look for Jorge Masvidal’s world title, while it will be interesting to see who comes for Donald cerrone that he had been doing his things well and that, without a doubt, suffered a hard blow this Saturday.

