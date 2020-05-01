Video: Wild gorillas who “sing” while eating are recorded for the first time | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment

A spy robot camouflaged as a calf infiltrated a herd of those primates in a Ugandan forest. The registry found out what these animals do while feeding

A baby gorilla-shaped spy robot recorded for the first time images of those primates “singing” while they eat.

That special device, developed by the television program “Nature” that shows about wildlife, infiltrated a herd of gorillas living in a Ugandan forest and documented some details of his behavior.

The recording shows that those primates made certain vocal sounds while enjoying their dinner, as detailed by the person who described those images.

An international team of scientists had already confirmed that gorillas in the wild “sing” while eating food, a behavior of which there was only “anecdotal evidence”.

