Mixing the classic with the modern is part of the secret of its success

The Mini brand was created after acquiring the BMW Group

The current Mini Cooper was born in 1994, at which time the BMW Group acquired the British brand. However, the car as such did not arrive until the year 2000 with a design that its creator, Frank Stephenson, now explains to us.

The actual Mini Cooper it is a special car. Why? Because despite adapting to the technologies and tastes of current customers, it maintains the essence of the original model. And it’s been that way since its rebirth some 20 years ago. However, it was before, in 1994, when the project began to take shape. So he BMW group acquired Mini, and began to study how to revive one of the most traditional vehicles in history.

The one who faced such a challenge was Frank Stephenson, who has creations such as the Maserati MC12, the Ferrari F430, the McLaren MP4-12C, the McLaren P1, the McLaren 570S or the Fiat 500. However, it was the redesign of the Mini the one that definitely launched Stephenson’s career.

To redesign a classic car, you have to take many things into account if you want to keep the spirit of it without giving up the benefits of current units. He retro design It has to be mixed with the advances in security or the very different manufacturing costs that exist today. And the Mini Cooper He did it thanks to Frank Stephenson. In fact, it is the designer himself who has started sharing a serial by chapters on his YouTube channel about how he created the car. Next to these lines you can see the first one.

The most important elements of Classic mini they are still there. The round headlights, the trim on the front, its low position … and all this mixed with current features that are marked by a considerably larger size or a more streamlined body. In short, a perfect balance that is largely to blame for the model’s commercial success.

