VIDEO | Who has fired on bitcoin?

The bitcoin is not going through its prime in the last days. There are many voices that criticize the cryptocurrency and that has caused it to collapse after a bullish rally that has taken it to all-time highs at the exceed $ 63,000 on the eve of the exchange debut of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

But the ban on bitcoin payments in China, which made him fall 15%, or the words of Elon musk (Tesla CEO) dstealing this cryptocurrency as payment given the high environmental cost of ‘mining’ they have brought the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto down to $ 37,000.

But it’s not just Musk and China that have ‘fired’ on bitcoin. Who else has targeted crypto? The answer, in the video above.