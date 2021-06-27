VIDEO | Where are the best beaches in Spain?

Summer arrived and with it the bathing season. Spain can boast of being the country with the highest number of blue flags in the world in 2021. In total, 615 beaches have been recognized with this seal of quality, health and care.

The Valencian Community is the region with the most blue flag beaches of all country, 137 (41.39% of the total). Follow him Andalusia, with 115 flags (28.61%) and Galicia, with 111 (12.89%), according to data from the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC).

And not only the coasts boast of good beaches. Also inside we can find blue flags. It is the case of Extremadura and Madrid, what they have two inland beaches with this quality mark.

If you want to know where are the best beaches in Spain, look at video that we leave you upstairs.