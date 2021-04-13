Video: watch the historic and “impossible” split 7-10 that young Anthony Neuer achieved



Commenters were amazed at the launch.

Photo: Julian Finney / Getty Images

Since 30 years ago one player did not get a 7-10 split. It was achieved by a 18 year old, Anthony Neuer, in the final of the US Open 2021. A split 7-10 is considered the hardest shot in bowling: it occurs when you have the pins of the two corners at the back of the track (7 and 10). The odds to do so they oscillate 1% and the 5%.

The commenter reaction is as special as the launch. Nobody ever expects that split to be achieved. In fact, before this Sunday said success it had only been televised three times in history. The last time had been in 1991.

Neuer, a two-time junior champion, ended up losing the match. However, its launch will remain engraved in the minds of all followers of the discipline, and even those not so assiduous to it. Without a doubt, what has been achieved is against all laws. Check it out for yourself.