Once again Luis Miguel’s girlfriend surprises us

March 27, 20208: 55 AM

Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri better known as “El Sol de México” is a 49-year-old singer who has made himself known through the big screen and the media.

As a curious fact about the singer we highlight that at the age of 15 he received his first Grammy and when he was 26 years old he received a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. What luck!

In addition to the aforementioned, we all know that the singer Luis Miguel is very much in love and this time we highlight a video of his current girlfriend because we can clearly see how he dances so that he does not get bored or worried.

In the video we are talking about we can see how Mollie Gould dances in a way never seen before because we can clearly see that she does not have much clothes on. What madness!

The video we are talking about quotes the following: ”DANCE, FIRE AND DESIRE! Thanks @therealtank for coming and watching the class! Wonderful class and choreography [email protected]: @therealtankVideographer: @ redllama.mediaDancer: @ foreveramollie # dancer #model #artist #heels #heelsclass #happy #confident #viral ”

